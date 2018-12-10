Samaria terrorist captured

Security forces on Thursday evening captured the terrorist who carried out the stabbing attack near the Samaria Regional Brigade base earlier in the day, in which a 32-year-old IDF reserve soldier was wounded.

The terrorist, a 19-year-old resident of the Palestinian Arab village of Jamma'in near Nablus (Shechem), was transferred for questioning.

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman said, “Exceptional intelligence and operational work led to the capture of the terrorist, hours after the attack he carried out at the Samaria Regional Brigade. All these means and many others are re-focusing on the main task of capturing the despicable murderer from Barkan. The score with him will be settled soon as well.”

Shomron Regional Council head Yossi Dagan congratulated the IDF, the Shin Bet and the Yamam counterterrorism unit of the Border Police on the capture of the terrorist who carried out the attack near the Shomron Regional Brigade base.

"I spoke to the commander of the Samaria Brigade, Col. Sagiv Dahan, and congratulated the IDF forces for the quick capture of the terrorist," Dagan said, adding, "I demand that the terrorist's family be expelled from Judea and Samaria tonight."

The reserve soldier was evacuated for medical treatment to the Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikvah, where he is listed in moderate to serious condition.

An eyewitness to the attack said, "The terrorist stood next to the bus stop, picked up a huge knife, went into the station and stabbed him. Then I started to hear shots and I started to run from here."