Two wounded in stabbing attack near Samaria army base

Knife-wielding terrorist stabs reserve soldier in the chest near Samaria Regional Brigade base, then escapes.

A 32-year-old IDF reserve soldier was wounded Thursday afternoon in a stabbing attack near the Samaria Regional Brigade base.

He was evacuated for medical treatment to Beilinson medical center in Petah Tikvah. His condition is defined as medium to serious.

According to reports, another 26-year-old Israeli woman who was in the area was also lightly wounded during fire at the terrorist.

The terrorist managed to escape from the scene and searches are underway to capture him.

An eyewitness to the attack said, "The terrorist stood next to the bus stop, picked up a huge knife, went into the station and stabbed him. Then I started to hear shots and I started to run from here."