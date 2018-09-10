PM Netanyahu, Israeli leaders thank outgoing US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley for her support. 'We will never forget you.'

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and other Israeli leaders from across the political spectrum, thanked outgoing US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley for her support following her surprise resignation Tuesday.

"I thank Ambassador Nikki Haley, who led an uncompromising struggle against the hypocrisy of the United Nations and the truth and justice of our country. Best of luck!" Netanyahu said.

President Reuven Rivlin said: "I would like to thank Nikki Haley, a true ambassador, from the bottom of our hearts and on behalf of all the citizens of Israel. Haley presented an uncompromising stance on US positions on the Middle East and Israel, and defended our clear right to protect the security of our citizens. Haley, in her direct statements, often led to the removal of the cynical mask from processes led by the United Nations and international organizations."

"I thank Mrs. Haley for her courage and for her tenure as a turning point in the US attitude toward the international organizations and for the discriminatory treatment that these organizations often take against the State of Israel," the president added.

"We will continue to see Nikki as a true friend and we will be happy to receive her at the President's Residence on her next visit to Israel," Rivlin concluded.

Education Minister Naftali Bennett wrote on Twitter: "Dear Amb@NikkiHaley, on behalf of the Israeli people. Thank you for what you've done for Israel. We will not forget."

Former Israeli Ambassador to the US Michael Oren wrote: "It is with great regret that I heard about the resignation of Ambassador Nikki Haley, who worked for the United States, Israel and the enlightened world against the dark forces of the United Nations. The people of Israel will always appreciate her and wish her success in the future."

Yesh Atid faction leader Yair Lapid, who serves in the Knesset opposition, wrote: "Nikki Haley is a great friend of Israel and an important voice at the United Nations. She took on the hypocrisy and bias at the UN with conviction and clarity. Thank you."

Haley's Israeli counterpart, Ambassador Danny Danon, earlier thanked her for "for standing with the truth without fear. Thank you for representing the values common to Israel and the United States.”

“Thank you for your support for the State of Israel, which helped lead to a change in Israel's status in the UN. Thank you for your close friendship and common paths. Wherever you are, you will continue to be a true friend of the State of Israel," Danon said.

Ambassador Haley announced her resignation during a press conference with US President Donald Trump earlier Tuesday. The ambassador said that it was time for her to step down and looked back with pride at her accomplishments over the last two years.

She drew attention to the relocation of the US embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. "I think when you look at the anti-Israel bias and the strength and courage that the president showed in moving the embassy and showing the rest of the world: 'we will put our embassy where we want to put our embassy."