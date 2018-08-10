PA media: Barkan attack was 'shooting incident'

PA's official news agency says two "settlers" were killed in a "shooting incident" in Barkan.

The website of the official Palestinian Authority (PA) news agency Wafa has yet to publish any official condemnation of the murder of two Israelis in the Barkan Industrial Zone on Sunday morning.

Three reports about Sunday’s terrorist attack were published on the Wafa website. The headline of the first report said that "the occupation blocks the entrances to villages from the west of Salfit after the killing of two settlers in a shooting operation."

The second report dealt with "the occupation’s invasion of the Shweika neighborhood of Tulkarm neighborhood and the siege of the Al-Katin neighborhood," and the third discussed "the occupation’s arrest of a young man from the Shweika neighborhood north of Tulkarm."

The murder in Barkan is described in these three articles as a "shooting operation."

"The occupation authorities claimed this morning that two settlers were killed and a third was seriously injured in a shooting operation in the Barkan settlement which is located on the land of the residents of the Salfit district," the articles said.