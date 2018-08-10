Terror victim laid to rest

Hundreds of people turned out for the funeral of Kim Levengrond-Yehezkel, 28, from Rosh Ha'ayin, who was murdered in the shooting attack in the Barkat Industrial Zone Sunday morning.

Levengrond-Yehezkel worked as a secretary in a factory in the industrial zone as she prepared for the bar exam. She is survived by her husband, year and a half-year-old child, her parents, and a sister.

The funeral was held at 10 PM Israel time.

Kim's father eulogized her at the funeral and said, "Sorry that I was not at your side. Unfortunately I did not get there in time. I promise you that Guy and Kay will get everything they need, and promise I'll take care of them as I always have. You can rest in peace."

Sapir, Kim's cousin, said, "I promised you that I would always watch over you, but this morning I did not have time to protect you. Your laughter will no longer be heard. I always wanted to be like you and learn from you."

Kim's husband said while in tears, "I just want to promise you that I will never forget you, and raise our Kay just as you wanted, and make sure he is treated like a king just as you wanted. I love you and you will always be my best friend."

Communications Minister Ayoub Kara, who attended the funeral on behalf of the government, said, "This is a dark day. There are no words to express the sorrow and grief caused by a despicable terrorist in Barkan."

"I came to express my condolences on behalf of the Israeli government. I came to say sorry to the devoted husband and the devoted child who will not see his mother," he continued.

"Terrorism killed my two brothers. Radical Islamic terrorism has become the problem of the entire world. It frustrates me that everyone in the world has no answer to the terrorists. The answer is the value of life, as I saw in my meetings with world leaders. We call on the whole world to fight terrorists. Terror is defeated with determination. A terrorist belongs in a grave," Kara added.

MK Oren Hazan (Likud), who knew Levengrond-Yehezkel, wrote on Twitter that "I met Kim at the kindergarten where Kay and my daughter Ori played together, and I met her almost every day. I got to meet a girl with a special smile that never went away. She was a caring girl, pleasant, nice to everyone and full of love for her family."

Ziv Hajbi, 35, who was also murdered in the attack, will be laid to rest tomorrow at Moshav Nir Israel near Ashkelon. Hajbi, a resident of Rishon Letzion, leaves behind a wife and three small children.

The attack took place shortly after 7:30 this morning. The terrorist Ashraf Na'alwa, a resident of the village of Shweika, arrived at a factory belonging to the Alon group in the Barkan industrial zone, where he had worked for the past seven months.

The terrorist climbed the stairs to the offices on the second floor, opened fire and murdered Levengrond-Yehezkel and Hajbi. He also wounded another worker who was hospitalized in a moderate condition at Beilinson Hospital.

Na'alwa fled the scene. IDF and Shin Bet security forces continue to hunt for him. IDF soldiers arrived at the terrorist's home, mapped the building and carried out interrogations and arrests of suspected terrorists.