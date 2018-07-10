Cabinet Minister Steinitz responds to terror attack

Yuval Steinitz blames Abbas 'because these are messages of his education system for kids when they are 1, 2, 3 years old.'

Cabinet Minister Yuval Steinitz (Likud) responded to today's attack in Barkan in which Kkim Levengrond Yehezkel, 28, from Rosh Ha'ayin and Ziv Hajbi, 35, of Rishon Letzion were murdered.

"This is another deadly terrorist attack, and you know, you can find many reasons, but the basic reason is clear: The anti-Semitic and anti-Israeli education from kindergarten - education for hatred against Jews, against Israelis - from kindergarten in the Palestinian Authority - at the end of the day, Abu Mazen is to be blamed, because these are the messages of his education system for kids when they are 1, 2, 3 years old.

A PA Muslim who worked in the factory tied Levengrond Yehezkel and Hajbi's hands and shot them at close range. They were critically wounded and later confirmed dead. Security forces are pursuing the terrorist who managed to escape from the scene.

A 58-year-old woman who was moderately wounded is hospitalized at Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva.