Samaria council head: We will never break

Council head addresses shooting incident in Barkan Industrial Park. 'A serious incident in an area that is a bridge of coexistence.'

Yossi Dagan, head of the Shomron Regional Council, commented following the shooting at the Barkan Industrial Park this morning, Sunday.

"Unfortunately, this is a very difficult security incident in the heart of Samaria. A terrorist opened fire in one of the big offices of the Barkan Industrial Park.

“This is a very serious incident in an area that is a bridge of coexistence in the heart of Samaria. There are more than 8,000 workers in this area, about half of whom are Jews And and half Arab residents of the Palestinian Authority. This is the area that the extreme left and BDS are trying to boycott.

“I see here Arabs and Jews sitting together crying.

“I want to say clearly: This event is difficult but we will never break. The Zionist enterprise in Samaria, as in every other place in the State of Israel, will continue with full force, and with full strength both in education and in industry. It is part of Zionism and we are not deterred by this criminal murderousness.

“We will grow stronger and we are as strong, as is the entire people of Israel. We will never break.”