Kerry warns of war with Iran

Former Secretary of State asserts Trump empowered those in Iran who were against nuclear deal, warns against a war.

Former US Secretary of State John Kerry on Friday warned of a war with Iran after the United States pulled out of the 2015 nuclear deal between the Islamic Republic and world powers, AFP reported.

Kerry spearheaded the diplomacy that led to the 2015 agreement in which Iran promised Western powers, Russia and China to scale back its nuclear program drastically in return for sanctions relief.

In May, US President Donald Trump withdrew from the agreement, which he has slammed as “the worst deal ever negotiated”.

Trump later signed an executive order officially reinstating US sanctions against Iran. Additional US sanctions targeting Iran's oil and shipping industries will go into effect on November 4.

By pulling out of the accord, Trump has "made it more likely that there will be conflict in the region because there are people there who would love to have the United States of America bomb Iran," Kerry waned during a conversation at the Council on Foreign Relations.

Kerry said that Saudi Arabia's late king Abdullah and Egypt's ousted president Hosni Mubarak had both told him that the United States should attack Iran, even while they would not take the position publicly.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, an outspoken critic of the Iran deal, had also asked then US President Barack Obama for the green light to bomb Iran, Kerry claimed.

"What Trump has done is now empower the guys in Iran who said don't deal with the United States, they'll burn you," he warned.

"He has made it more likely that if there is an implosion in Iran internally through pressure or otherwise, it will not be an unknown Jeffersonian democrat who is going to appear and take over, it will be the IRGC or another Ahmadinejad, and we will be worse off and the people of Iran will be worse off," claimed Kerry, referring to the hardline Revolutionary Guards and former President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.

Kerry has repeatedly argued in favor of the Iran deal and even went so far as to meet Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammed Javad Zarif in an effort to save the agreement.

Kerry has justified his meetings with Iranian officials, arguing that every former secretary of state continues to meet with foreign leaders.

Trump recently attacked Kerry on Twitter and said that the former Secretary of State’s meetings were "illegal."

"John Kerry had illegal meetings with the very hostile Iranian Regime, which can only serve to undercut our great work to the detriment of the American people," Trump tweeted.

Current Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also blasted Kerry’s actions and said they were “unseemly and unprecedented”.

"This is a former secretary of state engaged with the world's largest state sponsor of terror and according to him, he was talking to them, he was telling them to wait out this administration," Pompeo added.

"You can't find precedent for this in US history and the secretary ought not engage in this kind of behavior," he continued. "It's beyond inappropriate."

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)