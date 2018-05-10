Revealed: US senators, envoys, discuss Mideast peace plan

US Special Envoy to the Middle East Jason Greenblatt on Thursday night revealed a previously unreported high-level meeting regarding the Israel-Palestinian Authority (PA) peace deal.

The meeting, held on Thursday night, included Greenblatt, White House Adviser Jared Kushner, and several senators.

It is not yet clear what was discussed during the meeting.

After the meeting, US Special Envoy to the Middle East Jason Greenblatt tweeted, "It was a pleasure for Jared Kushner and me to meet today with @LindseyGrahamSC @SenBobCorker @SenatorLankford @SenatorRisch @SenatorCardin @ChrisCoons @SenatorShaheen @SenatorMenendez @ChrisVanHollen to discuss the Trump Administration’s peace efforts."

"We appreciated their time."

US President Donald Trump's peace deal has been touted as "the deal of the century." However, it is not clear when the plan will be presented, or what exactly it will contain.

In August, the Trump administration set up a policy team to organize the peace plan's public presentation and any negotiations that may ensue.Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu has promised to look at the peace plan "with a keen and open mind."

However, PA Chairman Mahmoud Abbas has described the peace deal as "the slap of the century" and stated openly his refusal to work with the US.