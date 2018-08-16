Abbas blasts Trump: The slap of the century

Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas on Wednesday spoke at a meeting of the Palestine Liberation Organization’s (PLO) Central Council, and slammed both Israel as well as the Trump administration.

"What is happening in Israel is intolerable. The world has forgotten the apartheid in South Africa and the United States. We must unite against the Nationality Law,” said the PA chairman, in reference to the legislation recently approved in Israel, which specifies the nature of the State of Israel as the nation-state of the Jewish people and which has been blasted by PA leaders as discriminatory.

“We were the first to oppose the ‘Deal of the Century’ (the Trump administration’s plan for peace in the Middle East) and we will continue to resist it until it falls. This is the slap of the century," Abbas charged.

Regarding the efforts to reconcile between Fatah and Hamas, Abbas said that "Egypt is making efforts to reach a reconciliation, and we will only agree to a full reconciliation under one government, one law, one weapon and no militias. There is no state in the Gaza Strip and there will be no state without the Gaza Strip. Hamas, however, is unwilling to reach reconciliation, and there are others encouraging it to do so."

The PA chairman also vowed to continue paying the terrorists and families of “shaheeds” (martyrs -ed.) who carried out attacks against Jews, saying that the payments "will continue even if we have to cut meat from our flesh in order to help our people."

Israel recently approved a law withholding tax funds to the PA as long as it continues to pay terrorists. PA officials, however, have remained defiant and have made clear that the PA will never cease paying terrorists' salaries, threatening that Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu would have to pay more if the salaries were deducted from the payments to the PA.

Surprisingly, Abbas in his remarks on Wednesday mentioned the name of Yigal Amir, who assassinated Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin in 1995, and claimed that he "gets vacations four times a week and receives salaries from four different parties."