IDF sends reinforcements to Gaza border

Chief of staff holds security assessment with senior IDF and Shin Bet officials, deciding to bolster forces in southern Israel.

DF Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot decided this morning, Thursday, to bolster forces in Israel’s southern region in coming days, following an assessment of the security situation.

“Following a situation assessment held earlier this morning, the Chief of the General Staff, Lt. Gen. Gadi Eizenkot and senior IDF and Shin Bet officials decided on wide-scale IDF reinforcements in the Southern Command region in the coming days and the continuation of a determined policy to thwart terror activity and prevent infiltrations into Israel from the Gaza Strip,” the IDF spokesperson said.

“The IDF is prepared for a wide range of scenarios and holds the Hamas terror organization accountable for all that happens in the Gaza Strip and from it.”

The decision comes amid an intensification in security threats emanating from Gaza in recent days, after several weeks of relative calm.

On Wednesday, IDF troops spotted two suspects crossing the security fence from the northern Gaza Strip into Israel. Upon checking the suspects, a knife was found in their possession.

The infiltration attempt came after several terrorists crossed the border fence into Israel on Tuesday.

In addition, violent riots have taken place along the Gaza border since Friday after which a number of rioters have been reported killed and hundreds reported injured in clashes with the IDF.

Yesterday, Wednesday, a 15-year-old Gazan rioter was reported killed during confrontations with the IDF near the Erez Crossing in the northern Gaza Strip, while another 24 rioters were reported injured .