Gazans with knife caught infiltrating Israel

IDF troops spotted two suspects crossing the security fence from the northern Gaza Strip into Israel Wednesday afternoon.



A knife was found in the possession of one of the suspects. They were apprehended near the point of crossing and were transferred to security forces for further questioning.

The infiltration attempt comes after several terrorists infiltrated into Israel on Tuesday.

Dozens of rioters have been injured in clashes along the Gaza border since the weekend.

On Friday, seven Arabs were reported killed and 400 injured in clashes with the army along the security fence. Some Arabs arrived at several locations along the Gaza perimeter fence.

Some of them rioted and threw grenades, explosive devices, tires, and rocks at the IDF forces.