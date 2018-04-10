Man arrested in connection with ricin envelopes sent to Trump

Man arrested in Utah in an investigation into envelopes filled with ricin that were mailed to Pentagon officials and President Trump.

A man was arrested in Logan, Utah on Wednesday in an investigation into envelopes filled with ricin that were mailed to Pentagon officials and President Donald Trump, Reuters reports, citing the Salt Lake Tribune.

Local police did not identify the man, the newspaper said. A Federal Bureau of Investigation official in Salt Lake City referred Reuters to a statement sent to local media saying the FBI was investigating “potentially hazardous chemicals” in Logan, which is located about 66 miles (106 km) north of Salt Lake City.

Officials are asking people to avoid the area, the FBI statement said, though it added that “no wider threat to public safety exists at this time.”

The Pentagon said on Tuesday that it had received mail suspected of containing ricin, including an envelope that a US official said was addressed to Defense Secretary Jim Mattis.

A subsequent report said that a suspicious envelope addressed to Trump may have also contained ricin. The envelope was received on Monday, though it never entered the White House.