Poison packages sent to Pentagon

FBI investigating after multiple packages containing deadly poison ricin sent to Pentagon.

Two packages containing the deadly poison ricin were sent to the Pentagon.

The packages were discovered at the US Defense Department's mail facility before reaching the Pentagon.

Pentagon spokesperson Col. Rob Manning. stated: "On Monday, the Pentagon Force Protection Agency detected a suspicious substance during mail screening at the Pentagon's remote screening facility."

"The envelopes were taken by the FBI this morning for further analysis," he added.

Defense Department spokesman Chris Sherwood told Agence France-Presse that the poisonous packages were addressed to someone at the Pentagon.

Ricin is a poison produced from Castor Oil plants. Just a few grains of poison can kill an adult human. The poison has been declared a Schedule 1 controlled substance under the 1972 Biological Weapons Convention and the 1997 Chemical Weapons Convention and has been used in terrorist attacks.