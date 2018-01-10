Foreigner assaulted in Berlin after being asked if he's Jewish

Two men in Berlin hit Dutch national and kick him after asking him if he is Jewish.

Two unidentified men in Berlin hit a Dutch national and then kicked him after asking him if he is Jewish, JTA reported Sunday, citing the German newspaper Der Tagesspiegel.

The incident occurred Saturday morning in the Spandauer Vorstadt area in Berlin, according to the report.

The 31-year-old alleged victim, who is not Jewish and living in Berlin, asked the two men why they wanted to know if he was Jewish after they asked him this on the street. Then they assaulted him, the report said.

The two alleged perpetrators left the scene of the incident in a taxi.

Germany has seen an increased number of attacks on Jews during the first half of 2018, according to a report released last month.

There were 401 officially reported attacks on Jews in Germany from January through June, according to government data, an increase of 10% over the same period last year.

In 2017, authorities recorded a total of 1,453 anti-Semitic incidents, including 32 assaults. Additionally, 160 cases of property damage in were reported that year against Jewish targets or featuring anti-Semitic characteristics.

Earlier this year, the German Bundestag approved legislation to establish a new commissioner to handle the issue of rising anti-Semitism in the country.

Germany was shocked by a case of anti-Semitism in April involving a Syrian migrant who lashed out with his belt at an Arab Israeli man wearing a kippah.

The victim was not Jewish but explained that he wore the kippah gifted to him by a friend to see whether it was safe to do so on the streets of his upmarket Berlin neighborhood.

He said he uploaded the video of the incident "for the police and for the German people and even the world to see how terrible it is these days as a Jew to go through Berlin streets".

