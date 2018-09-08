Attacks on Jews dramatically increase in Germany

First half of 2018 sees 10% increase in attacks, but many cases unreported and don’t figure in official statistics.

The number of attacks on Jews in Germany during the first half of 2018 increased 10% over the same period last year.

There were 401 officially reported attacks on Jews in Germany from January through June, according to government data reported yesterday by Politico. It is claimed that the vast majority, 87%, came from Germans. One-fifth were committed in Berlin.

Politico reports the Central Council of Jews in Germany President Josef Schuster said many cases are not reported and therefore don’t figure in the official statistics. Official figures included 12 violent crimes.

In July, a Jewish man was assaulted in a Berlin park by a group of young adults and teens after they noticed he was wearing a Star of David. Days earlier, a Syrian man, 19, was found guilty of an April attack against an Israeli man who was wearing a kippah on a Berlin street. Later that month, a Jewish professor visiting Germany was assaulted in a Bonn park — first by a Muslim and then by police who slammed him to the ground and punched him repeatedly in the face, mistaking him for the attacker.

Amid those incidents, the German government increased state benefits for the Central Council of Jews in Germany for the first time since 2011, noting “the rise in anti-Semitism in our society.” Days later, 40 Jewish organizations in Germany signed an open letter calling on the government to confront anti-Semitism.