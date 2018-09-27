Danon slams Abbas' 'imaginary initiatives'

Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations (UN) Danny Danon on Thursday slammed Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas for creating "imaginary initiatives" at the UN.

Following Abbas' Thursday speech at the UN General Assembly, Danon said, "Abu Mazen (Abbas - ed.) knows only one word 'no.' Not 'direct negotiations,' not 'Israel,' not the 'Americans.'"

"On one hand he brings imaginary initiatives to the UN, and with the other, he pays millions of dollars to terrorists.

"Abu Mazen must understand that if there will be negotiations, it can only be directly with Israel, and not through speeches at the UN."

Danon also praised Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's General Assembly speech.

"In a strong speech, the Prime Minister presented a mirror to the countries of the world and exposed the Iranian terror machine, which never stops despite [Iranian President Hassan] Rouhani covering the world's eyes with tricks."

"The UN must join the just path and stop the Iranian regime "