Arrest extended for journalist who killed haredi composer

Spanish journalist accused of killing haredi composer Haim Tukachinsky while driving drunk will remain behind bars.

The Jerusalem District Court extended the remand of the Spanish journalist who killed Jerusalem composer Haim Tukachinsky last week while driving drunk.

The court ruled on Wednesday that Julio De La Guardia will remain behind bars for another six days. The judge accepted appeals from law enforcement that freeing De La Guardia is liable to disrupt the ongoing investigation.

The police intend to submit a statement to the prosecutor next week requesting the extension of the Spanish journalist's detention until the end of proceedings.

La Guardia, a Spanish reporter, was arrested early Monday morning after a fatal accident Sunday night at around midnight in Jerusalem.

The victim, identified by Kikar Hashabbat as 31-year-old composer Haim Tukachinsky, was killed after a vehicle driven by De La Guardia slammed into Tukachinsky in Paris Square in Jerusalem late Sunday night.

Tukachinsky was walking back from prayers at the Western Wall at the time of the accident. Tukachinsky was a well-known composer and had graduated from the Jerusalem Academy of Music and Dance.

De La Guardia fled the scene, but was later identified by police and arrested several hours after the accident. Police say De La Guardia was under the influence of alcohol at the time, and had a blood alcohol level significantly higher than the legal limit.

After his arrest, De La Guardia confessed that he had been driving while drunk, and was responsible for the hit-and-run accident that killed Tukachinsky.

The Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court initially ordered De La Guardia released to house arrest at the home of the Spanish consul Monday night.

But the Jerusalem District Court threw out the lower court’s decision, accepting an appeal by police requesting that De La Guardia be kept in custody.

The court had extended De La Guardia’s arrest by two days, until Thursday.