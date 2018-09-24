European journalist confesses to deadly Jerusalem hit-and-run

An American tourist visiting Israel for the Sukkot holiday was killed late Sunday night after he was run down by a car near Paris Square in Jerusalem.

The victim, an American citizen 31 years of age, was a member of the haredi community and was on his way back from prayers at the Western Wall in the Old City of Jerusalem when he was hit, Kikar Hashabbat reported.

After the accident, the driver of the car fled the scene in his vehicle.

When police arrived at the scene, emergency medical teams were called to treat the victim, who was listed in critical condition while he was evacuated by ambulance to a local hospital. The victim was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Police opened an investigation into the hit-and-run accident, and were eventually able to identify and locate the vehicle involved. Authorities found the vehicle on Mount Scopus in the capital with signs of damage consistent with the accident.

After police arrested the driver, a test showed his blood alcohol level to be far above the legal limit. The suspect later confessed to the fatal hit-and-run accident.

The driver, who has been identified as a Spanish journalist roughly 50 years of age, was taken before the Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court, before being released to house arrest at a property maintained by the Spanish consulate.