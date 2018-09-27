ISIS threatens Iran with more attacks

Jihadist group threatens to carry out new attacks in Iran after claiming shooting attack in Ahvaz.

The Islamic State (ISIS) jihadist group on Wednesday threatened to carry out new attacks in Iran, days after claiming a shooting at a military parade in the country's southwest.

Iran is "flimsier than a spider's web, and with God's help, what comes will be worse and more bitter", the group said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app, according to AFP.

Iranian authorities have blamed "jihadist separatists" for the assault last Saturday in the southwestern city of Ahvaz, which killed 24 people, including a four-year-old child and other civilians.

The attack targeted a parade in Khuzestan province, commemorating the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war.

ISIS, which claimed the attack, on Sunday posted a video of three men who allegedly carried it out.

In the video, the authenticity of which is unknown, the three are seen in a vehicle, with two of them speaking in Arabic about jihad. The third spoke in Farsi. They suggested they were targeting Iranian Revolutionary Guards.

ISIS was not the only group to have claimed the shooting, as a movement called "Ahwaz National Resistance", an Arab separatist group, also claimed responsibility shortly after the assault.

In a three-minute audio recording released Wednesday, the Sunni jihadist group's spokesman Abu Hassan al-Muhajir said Iran "had not recovered from the fearful shock, which God willing will not be the last."

Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on Monday linked the attackers to Iraq and Syria, where ISIS once had major strongholds.

"This cowardly act was the work of those very individuals who are rescued by the Americans whenever they are in trouble in Iraq and Syria and who are funded by the Saudis and the (United) Arab Emirates," Khamenei was quoted as saying by his official website.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday accused the US and the Gulf states of responsibility for the Ahvaz attack.

"The group behind the attack was financed and received military backing from the Gulf states - and the United States supplies the resources to the Gulf states to carry out these crimes," Rouhani said, adding that Iran would "respond to these crimes within the framework of the law and international interests."

Similarly, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif blamed the attack on “regional terror sponsors and their US masters”.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was asked about Zarif’s comments in an interview on Sunday and replied, “When you have a security incident at home, blaming others is an enormous mistake. And the loss of innocent life is tragic, and I wish Zarif would focus on keeping his own people secure rather than causing insecurity all around the world.”