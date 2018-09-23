ISIS releases video of alleged Iran attackers

ISIS posts video of three men who allegedly carried out attack on Iranian military parade.

The Islamic State’s (ISIS) Amaq news agency on Sunday posted a video of three men who allegedly carried out Saturday’s attack on an Iranian military parade in the city of Ahvaz.

In the video, the three are seen in a vehicle, with two of them speaking in Arabic about jihad. The third spoke in Farsi. They suggested they were targeting Iranian Revolutionary Guards.

The authenticity of the recording is unknown.

At least 29 people were killed and another 60 injured in Saturday’s attack, which was claimed by Ahvaz Branch of the Arab Freedom Movement.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday accused the US and the Gulf states of responsibility for the Ahvaz attack.

"The group behind the attack was financed and received military backing from the Gulf states - and the United States supplies the resources to the Gulf states to carry out these crimes," Rouhani said, adding that Iran would "respond to these crimes within the framework of the law and international interests."

Similarly, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif blamed the attack on “regional terror sponsors and their US masters”.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was asked about Zarif’s comments in an interview on Sunday and replied, “When you have a security incident at home, blaming others is an enormous mistake. And the loss of innocent life is tragic, and I wish Zarif would focus on keeping his own people secure rather than causing insecurity all around the world.”

