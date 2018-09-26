Border Police confiscate illegal weapons in Arab town

Arutz Sheva Staff,

Israel Border Police operating in Judea and Samaria on Tuesday night searched the Hevron-area village of Idna for illegal weapons.

Coordinating with the IDF, the Border Police units surrounded and then searched a house, confiscating illegal weapons hidden in one of the rooms.

One suspect, aged 30, was arrested at the scene for holding the illegal weapons.

"Israel Police and Border Police operations in order to find and seize weapons will continue," a spokesman said.

