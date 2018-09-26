Arab suspects hurl explosives at IDF

On Tuesday night, during an operational activity near Jalazone, north of Ramallah, Arab suspects in a vehicle hurled a homemade explosive device at IDF soldiers.

No injuries or damage were reported.

In response, IDF troops fired towards the vehicle.

The vehicle escaped and IDF troops are searching for it.



Separately, IDF troops carried out searches in order to find illegal weapons in the village of Idhna, west of Hevron. The troops uncovered two pistols, which were transferred to security forces