Danon: Iran's actions spread terror

Israel’s Ambassador to the UN fires back after Iranian President says nuclear Israel is a threat to world peace.

Israel’s Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, responded on Tuesday to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani's speech at the UN General Assembly, in which he claimed that a nuclear Israel is “the greatest threat to world peace”.

"With one hand, Rouhani is financing global terrorism, and is trying to preach about morality to Israel. Iran's actions spread terror around the world in a long and bloody path across continents,” said Danon.

“Had it not been for Tehran’s financial support, Hamas could not have dug terror tunnels into Israel and Hezbollah would not have built huge stockpiles of weapons. Rouhani's words are detached from reality, and only strengthen the policy of the world to exit the nuclear agreement, and present a strong stance in the struggle for a safer world," added the Israeli ambassador.

Rouhani, in his speech, attacked Israel for what he called the "crimes of occupation" and added, "Israel, equipped with nuclear weapons, constitutes the greatest threat to peace and stability in the region and in the world."

He also criticized the United States' decision to reinstate sanctions against Iran following President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear agreement.

"The US is pushing some countries to withdraw from the nuclear agreement and threatening others with punishment if they trade with us. This is the first time in the history of the UN that an open invitation to violate international law is backed by sanctions and punishments. This is the Americans’ model," the Iranian President said.

Rouhani clarified that Iran's condition for returning to the negotiating table with the United States is an immediate lifting of the sanctions imposed by the United States on his country.

"In order for dialogue to happen, the parties must listen to each other. Dialogue will begin by removing the threats and sanctions. Our proposal is clear, commitment for commitment. Violation for violation. Threat for threat. And step for step. Instead of talk for talk," he stated.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo listed a dozen demands in May that he said could make up a new agreement with Iran after the US left the 2015 deal. Iran rejected those demands outright.