Rouhani: 'Nuclear Israel the greatest threat to world peace'

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani criticized the United States' decision to reinstate sanctions against Iran in his speech at the UN General Assembly in New York on Tuesday evening.



"The US is pushing some countries to withdraw from the nuclear agreement and threatening others with punishment if they trade with us. This is the first time in the history of the UN that an open invitation to violate international law is backed by sanctions and punishments. This is the Americans’ model," Rouhani said.



"The US understands nothing but force and bullying. There is no country that can come to the negotiating table by force. In the end there is no better way than dialogue. In dialogue, there are two sides which base themselves on respect and justice, and of course respect for international agreements. "

Rouhani clarified that Iran's condition for returning to the negotiating table with the United States is an immediate lifting of the sanctions imposed by the United States on his country.



"In order for dialogue to happen, the parties must listen to each other. Dialogue will begin by removing the threats and sanctions. Our proposal is clear, commitment for commitment. Violation for violation. Threat for threat. And step for step. Instead of talk for talk," Rouhani said.



The president of Iran attacked Israel for what he called the "crimes of occupation" and added, "Israel, equipped with nuclear weapons, constitutes the greatest threat to peace and stability in the region and in the world."