Moscow: Trump did not 'take Russia's name in vain'

US President Donald Trump touched on several conflicts around the world during his speech to the UN General Assembly Tuesday morning, including the Arab-Israeli conflict, Iran, ISIS, and North Korea. Moscow noted that Trump did not focus on Russia very much during his speech, despite the tensions between the two countries.

"The two cross-cutting themes in Trump’s speech at the UN General Assembly are: the need to defend their own sovereignty and the lack of alternatives for defending national interests," Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on Facebook following Trump's speech. "It is worth noting that this is applicable not only to the US, but all the countries in the world."

"He decided not to take Russia’s name in vain, it seems," she added. "He only said that Germany must reorient itself for other energy opportunities, or it would depend on Russia. The German delegation let out a laugh during that moment."