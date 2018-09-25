US President Donald Trump addresses the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City.

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday addressed the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City.

Trump said that America was “stronger, safer and richer” than it was when he first came into office, emphasizing that the US “rejects globalism and embraces patriotism.”

“America will always choose independence and cooperation over global governance control and domination,” he said.

“The US will not tell you how to live - we only ask that you honor our sovereignty in return.”

He praised “great strides” and “historic change” being made in the Middle East as a result of new US policy, asserting that Saudi Arabia had now become a partner in fighting terrorism in the region.

Trump slammed the Iranian regime, noting that its leaders “sow chaos, death, and destruction” and “do not respect the sovereign rights of nations,” reinforcing his decision to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal and reimpose sanctions.

“We cannot allow the world’s leading sponsor of terrorism to possess the world’s most dangerous weapons,” he said.

He also addressed his decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

“The US is committed to stability in the region, including Israeli-Palestinian peace,” he said, emphasizing that this aim was “only strengthened” by the recognition of Jerusalem.