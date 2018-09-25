Tamimi: Our goal is to remove Israel

Symbol of the 'Palestinian cause' reveals its true goal - not to remove 'settlements,' but to remove 'the big settlement - Israel.'

Ahed Tamimi, the PA teenager from the village of Nabi Saleh who served an eight-month prison sentence for attacking IDF soldiers, visited France in order to increase public support for the “Palestinian cause” and opposition to Israel.

In a video in which she summarizes her impressions of the visit, Tamimi says, “When I arrived in France I saw how much people loved us and supported us and how they were interested in the Palestinian cause and the liberation of Palestine. That made me very happy. "

"We want the next generation to be liberated like everyone else in the world. Palestine is the land of peace that has never experienced peace. It was important to meet with official figures so they would exert pressure on Israel." she adds.

Speaking during her visit in France, Tamimi presented the true goal of the “Palestinian cause.”

"Our goal is not only to remove the settlement in Nabi Saleh, our goal is to remove the occupation, all of it, the large settlement, which is Israel."