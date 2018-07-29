Arab teen who slapped soldiers to be released from prison

Ahed Tamimi, 17, and her mother Nariman to released from prison on Sunday. They will place flowers on Arafat's grave.

17-year-old Palestinian Arab teen Ahed Tamimi and her mother Nariman are expected to be released from prison on Sunday and return to the village of Nabi Saleh in Binyamin.

Ahed and Nariman were arrested last December after attacking two IDF soldiers at one of the weekly demonstrations by leftist activists and Arabs in their village.

Ahed Tamimi, who was filmed slapping an Israeli soldier, was also accused of encouraging terrorist attacks against Jews when she said, "Our force is in our rock...They have to be responsible for any response that comes from us - whether it's a stabbing attack or suicide bombings or rock throwing. Everyone has to do something and unite so that our message goes out – that we want to free Palestine".

In a plea bargain with the two, Ahed Tamimi admitted to incitement and to disrupting a soldier. Ahad Tamimi and her mother were sentenced to eight months in prison and a fine of thousands of shekels was imposed on both of them.

According to Yediot Aharonot, after they are released from Hasharon Prison on Sunday, the two will place flowers on the grave of former Palestinian Authority chairman Yasser Arafat in Ramallah. In addition, a reception will be held for them in Nabi Saleh and they will hold a press conference.