IDF attacks Gaza terrorist cell

IDF aircraft attack terrorist cell that fired incendiary balloons from northern Gaza into Israeli territory.

IDF aircraft on Sunday evening carried out an attack on a terrorist cell that fired incendiary balloons from northern Gaza into Israeli territory, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.

The IDF attack followed nine fires that broke out in the Gaza Belt region as a result of incendiary balloons fired from Gaza. In addition, violent disturbances were recorded in two locations along the border.

Gaza’s Hamas terrorist rulers have increased the so-called “March of the Return” protests in recent days.

On Friday, more than 10,000 Gazans rioted along the security fence with Israel. They threw grenades and explosives and attempted to infiltrate Israel.

Grenade shrapnel hit a combat soldier, injuring him. In response, an IDF aircraft carried out several strikes in northern Gaza.

On Saturday, IDF aircraft carried out an attack on a terrorist cell that fired incendiary balloons from northern Gaza into Israeli territory.

Over the Yom Kippur holiday on Wednesday, dozens of Arab rioters infiltrated into Israel across the Gaza frontier, as terrorists attacked Israeli soldiers with firebombs, a grenade, and explosive device.

According to an IDF spokesperson, there were multiple incidents and several locations along the Gaza-Israel border during the holiday.

On Thursday, an IDF aircraft attacked a terrorist squad in northern Gaza that launched incendiary balloons towards Israel.

Earlier, an incendiary balloon exploded in one of the communities in the Sdot Negev Regional Council.

