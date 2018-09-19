Dozens of Gazans infiltrate into Israel

Dozens of Arab rioters infiltrated into Israel across the Gaza frontier during the Yom Kippur holiday, an IDF spokesman reported Wednesday evening, as terrorists attacked Israeli soldiers with firebombs, a grenade, and explosive device.

According to the army spokesperson, there were multiple incidents and several locations along the Gaza-Israel border during the Yom Kippur holiday.

Hundreds of rioters gathered at several sites along the Israeli border fence, while terrorists hurled a grenade and an improvised explosive device at IDF soldiers.

At a separate site, firebombs and stones were thrown at soldiers defending the Israeli border.

No IDF soldiers were reported injured in the attacks, and no damage reported to army positions.

Soldiers deployed to the border used crowd-control methods to contain the riots, including the use of live-fire in some cases.

Arab media outlets claimed that a total of eight rioters were wounded by IDF fire on Wednesday.

According to the Palestinian Authority-based WAFA outlet, six rioters were wounded east of Deir el Balah in central Gaza, and another two wounded east of Khan Younis in southern Gaza. All eight are reportedly in moderate condition.

Security personnel apprehended two Gazans who infiltrated into Israeli territory from the southern Gaza Strip. No weapons were found in the suspects’ possession, and the two were transferred for interrogation.

During the clashes along the border, some two dozen Gazans managed to successfully cross the border into Israel from the southern Gaza Strip in two separate groups.

One group of roughly 20 infiltrators vandalized an IDF position near the border, spraying paint on it. The second group carried a gas tank and materials for a firebomb, which were found near the border fence. All of the roughly 24 infiltrators returned to the Gaza Strip after entering Israeli territory.