Could Ari Fuld's murder have been prevented?

Niv Nehemiah, who was seriously wounded in the terror attack at a Yavne supermarket a little over a year ago, is attacking the decision not to destroy the house of the terrorist who tried to kill him.



"While I struggle every day and every moment to rehabilitate my life and my body following the attempted murder, the terrorist sits and enjoys himself," says Nehemiah to Arutz Sheva.



"My house has changed completely and my family's entire life has been stopped, but the terrorist's family has not been hurt at all."



Nehemiah adds, "The terrorist who murdered Ari Fuld was the neighbor of the one who tried to murder me, and if his house had been destroyed, it could very well have deterred the terrorist and Ari would still be with us today."

In light of this, Nehemiah calls on Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman, "Reveal an iron fist and destroy the house of the terrorist, who unfortunately for him could not kill me."