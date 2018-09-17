Ari Fuld brought to rest

Thousands take part in the funeral of Ari Fuld, a resident of Efrat who was murdered in a stabbing attack in Gush Etzion.

Thousands of people on Sunday night attended the funeral of Ari Fuld, who was murdered by a terrorist at the Gush Etzion junction, at the cemetery in Kfar Etzion.

Yona Fuld, Ari's father, eulogized him and said: "Zion is crying and the Land of Israel is crying. Ari affected thousands all over the world." The father said that his son would receive thousands of letters from all over the world, including from Saudi Arabia, noting that "he was the hero of everyone."

"If we asked him, he would say that this how he wanted to leave the world," the father added. "I can only be satisfied that the entire nation of Israel is grieving today for a true hero, a hero who is like a lion."

Ari's brother, Moshe Fuld, eulogized him and said, "So many people came here to pay their last respects to him. If there is one word to describe my brother, it is ‘hero’, simply a hero."

The brother added, "Who else can deal with a terrorist, take out a gun, jump over a fence and shoot the terrorist so that he does not harm others? Ari, I'm so sorry that I did not tell you about your greatness. You are a true giant.