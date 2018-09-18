Netanyahu speaks with Putin after Russian plane downed

Netanyahu speaks with Russian President, expresses regret over the death of Russian soldiers in the downing of Russian plane in Syria.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Tuesday afternoon spoke on the phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin and expressed regret for the death of the 15 crew members of the Russian plane which was shot down near Syria on Monday night.

Netanyahu told Putin Syria was responsible for shooting down the Russian aircraft.

The Prime Minister noted the importance of continued security coordination between Israel and Russia, which has succeeded in preventing many losses on both sides.

Netanyahu stressed to the Russian President that Israel is ready to provide Russia with all the details of the investigation of the incident. Netanyahu proposed to send the commander of the Israeli Air Force to Moscow with all the relevant information.

Earlier on Tuesday, Putin said that the loss of a reconnaissance plane shot down over Syria was the result of a “chain of tragic circumstances”.

“When people are dying – especially under such circumstances – it is always a tragedy,” Putin said during a Moscow press conference with Hungarian premier Viktor Orban.

His comments came after Russia’s defense ministry slammed the Israeli Air Force, which it claimed shot down the aircraft.

The IDF had denied the claims by the Russian defense ministry that Israeli jet fighters had shot down the IL-20 during airstrikes in Syria.

According to the IDF, Syrian anti-air missiles fired after an Israeli airstrike in northern Syria struck the Russian plane, destroying it.

Russia earlier on Tuesday summoned the Israeli ambassador to Moscow following the downing of the Russian plane.

"The Israeli ambassador has been summoned to the foreign ministry over the situation," a ministry representative told AFP.

Ambassador Gary Koren's deputy Keren Cohen Gat, currently the charge d'affaires at the Israeli embassy, went to the foreign ministry on Tuesday for a meeting of about 30 minutes, the report said.

She refused to comment to media as she exited the building.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Yom Kippur in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)