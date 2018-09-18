Russia: Israel gave warning a minute before attacking

The Russian defense Mmnistry issued an unusual announcement that Syrian anti-aircraft systems activated Tuesday night in the wake of the Israeli attack in Syria were what downed the Russian transport plane last night.



A defense ministry spokesman said Israel had warned the Russians a minute before the strike, and 15 Russian military personnel were killed in the crash.



The spokesman condemned Israel's "irresponsible actions" and said that Moscow reserved its right to take appropriate measures after Israel's "hostile action."

"Israel created a deliberate provocation, it is inconceivable that the IDF did not see the Russian planes that were preparing to land," the Russian defense ministry said.

In the meantime, Israel is maintaining ambiguity and is not addressing Moscow's unprecedented claims against IDF activity.