IDF attacks Hamas posts in Gaza

IDF aircraft and a tank on Friday attacked two positions belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization along the Gaza border, in response to a number of grenades and explosive devices that were thrown at IDF forces during violent disturbances along the security fence.

In addition, an IDF officer was slightly injured by shrapnel from a pipe bomb that was thrown at the soldiers. The officer was given medical treatment at the scene.

The weekly violent “March of the Return” riots continued on Friday, as they have every week since March 30.

On Friday morning, IDF troops neutralized an explosive device located near the Gaza border.

The device was discovered near the border fence separating southern Gaza from Israel. No injuries or damages were reported.

Overnight Thursday, a pipe bomb was thrown at IDF soldiers in the Rafah area in the southern Gaza Strip.

There were no injuries among the soldiers. Fire was opened towards three Palestinian Arab suspects who were identified as they crawled towards the security fence. It is unknown if they were injured by the gunfire.

The incident took place less than a day after IDF troops uncovered an explosive device placed by Gazan terrorists adjacent to the security fence in southern Gaza.

IDF troops disposed of the explosive device and thwarted the attempted attack against IDF soldiers.

No injuries were reported and no damage was caused.

