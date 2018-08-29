Corbyn in 2010: Israeli officials write MPs' speeches

New video reveals British Labour leader claimed in 2010 that Israeli officials control the speeches made by British MPs.

British Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn claimed in 2010 that Israeli officials control the speeches made by British MPs, the Daily Mail revealed on Tuesday, in yet another incident of past anti-Semitic and anti-Israeli comments by Corbyn.

The remarks were captured on video in 2010, at a meeting of the anti-Israel Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) in London. At that meeting, Corbyn gave a speech about the incident on the Turkish boat Mavi Marmara, which tried to break Israel’s naval blockade on Gaza.

Nine Turkish Islamists were killed on the Marmara after they ignored Israeli calls to turn the vessel around and dock at the Ashdod Port. When IDF soldiers boarded the ship, the Islamists on board attacked them with clubs and knives, forcing the troops to open fire.

“[British MPs] all turned up [to the debating chamber] with a pre-prepared script. I’m sure our friend Ron Prosor (the Israeli ambassador to Britain at the time -ed.) wrote it,” said Corbyn.

“Because they all came up with the same key words. It was rather like reading a European document looking for buzz-words. And the buzz-words were, ‘Israel’s need for security’. And then ‘the extremism of the people on one ship’. And ‘the existence of Turkish militants on the vessel,’” he continued.

“It came through in every single speech, this stuff came through,” insisted Corbyn.

The Daily Mail noted it had examined the transcript of the debate in question and could find no evidence that any of Corbyn’s “buzz words” were mentioned by MPs.

In addition, a number of parliamentarians who spoke during the session confirmed to the newspaper they received no such “pre-prepared script” or “buzz-words” from Israeli sources.

Alistair Burt, the Tory MP who moved the motion, said, “My only script is from the Foreign Office and I then answer spontaneously to the debate. I have no other briefing.”

Labour MP Richard Burden, who also spoke at the debate, said, “I certainly don’t recall the Israeli Embassy giving me any kind of pre-prepared script for that debate, or at any other time.”

The revelation is just the latest in a series of incidents that have recently plagued Corbyn, who has, in the past, called Hamas and Hezbollah his “friends.”

Two weeks ago, the Daily Mail published photos of the Labour leader at a cemetery in Tunisia holding a wreath near the graves of some of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) terrorists who were responsible for the massacre of the 11 Israeli athletes at the 1972 Munich Olympics.

Days later, a picture emerged of Corbyn apparently making a salute linked to the Muslim Brotherhood organization.

That week, the Times of London published a picture of Corbyn meeting with the leader-in-exile of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) terrorist organization, only weeks before its members carried out an attack on a Jerusalem synagogue in which six people were murdered.

Last week it was revealed that Corbyn attended a conference with a convicted Hamas leader who was jailed in Israel for his role in orchestrating a string of terrorist attacks that killed more than 100 people between 2001 and 2002.

Later, he came under fire after the Daily Mail published a clip of Corbyn accusing a group of Zionists of having “no sense of English irony”, despite “having lived in this country for a very long time”.

Responding to Tuesday’s report, Gideon Falter, chairman of the Campaign Against Antisemitism, said, “Anti-Semitic conspiracy theories cast Jews as sinister manipulators, pulling the strings and subverting democracy.”

“Without any evidence, Jeremy Corbyn seems to have visions of the Jewish state literally putting words into many of our politicians’ mouths. However, when it comes to malicious influence from the Middle East, the politician who springs to mind is Mr. Corbyn himself, with his full schedule of trips to visit genocidal antisemitic terrorist organizations,” added Falter.

The Campaign Against Antisemitism group earlier this week launched a petition demanding that Corbyn resign due to the continued anti-Semitism-related scandals he has been associated with.

A Labour spokesman has been contacted for comment, noted the Daily Mail.