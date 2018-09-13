IDF thwarts terror attack near Gaza border

IDF troops recently uncovered an explosive device placed by Gazan terrorists adjacent to the security fence in southern Gaza, an IDF source said.

In the incident, which occurred during the past week, the terrorist squad sought to injure IDF soldiers and disrupt their activity in the area.



IDF troops disposed of the explosive device and thwarted the attempted attack against IDF soldiers.



No injuries were reported and no damage was caused.



"The placement of the explosive device by the terrorist squad serves as additional proof that Hamas seeks to preserve the friction near the security fence and to harm IDF soldiers, while deliberately using Gazan civilians as human shields and as a cover for violent attacks," the source emphasized.



"The IDF is ready for a wide range of scenarios and will operate with determination against ongoing terror attempts against IDF soldiers and security infrastructure."