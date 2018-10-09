Pence: I'd take lie detector test 'in a heartbeat'

US Vice President says he would agree to take lie detector test to prove he wasn’t the author of anti-Trump op-ed.

US Vice President Mike Pence on Sunday said he would agree “in a heartbeat” to take a lie detector test to prove he wasn’t the author of an anonymous op-ed against President Donald Trump which appeared in The New York Times several days ago.

The op-ed was penned by a member of the Trump administration claiming to be part of the “resistance” against the President within the administration.

"I would agree to take it in a heartbeat and would submit to any review the administration wanted to do,” Pence said in an interview on “Fox News Sunday.”

The Vice President added that whether or not to administer lie detector tests to administration officials would “be a decision for the president.”

“The honorable thing to do here is for this individual to recognize that they are literally violating an oath,” continued Pence. “If they are a senior administration official, that they are violating an oath, not to the president, but to the Constitution.”

Some have speculated that Pence was behind the op-ed, which uses the term "lodestar," a word Pence has used on multiple occasions in the past.

The Vice President said in his comments on Sunday he “wouldn’t know” if the author of the op-ed included the term in an effort to set him up.

“It’s all an effort to distract attention from this booming economy and from the president’s record of success,” he insisted.

Trump on Friday said he wants Attorney General Jeff Sessions to investigate and uncover the identity of the senior administration official who penned the op-ed.

"Yeah, I would say Jeff should be investigating who the author of this piece was because I really believe it's national security," Trump told reporters, arguing that the column presents a national security concern because this person still is in the government and shouldn't be attending high-level meetings.

Earlier that day, Trump said in an interview on Fox News that the anonymous op-ed was "virtually" an act of treason.

The Times "should have never have done that because really what they’ve done is, virtually, you know it’s treason," the President said, speculating that the person behind the article is situated "at a fairly low level."

