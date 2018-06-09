Trump admin official: I am part of 'resistance' to the President

New York Times publishes anonymous op-ed allegedly by member of Trump administration who says there's resistance to the President.

The New York Times on Wednesday took the rare step of publishing an anonymous op-ed, written by someone who claims to be a senior official in the Trump administration.

In the op-ed, the unnamed writer criticizes President Donald Trump’s reckless decision-making and claims he is part of a "resistance" group working to thwart Trump's worst impulses.

"The dilemma -- which (Trump) does not fully grasp -- is that many of the senior officials in his own administration are working diligently from within to frustrate parts of his agenda and his worst inclinations. I would know. I am one of them," says the piece.

“To be clear, ours is not the popular ‘resistance’ of the left. We want the administration to succeed and think that many of its policies have already made America safer and more prosperous. But we believe our first duty is to this country, and the president continues to act in a manner that is detrimental to the health of our republic,” the unnamed official continues.

The piece further claims that “many Trump appointees have vowed to do what we can to preserve our democratic institutions while thwarting Mr. Trump’s more misguided impulses until he is out of office.”

“It may be cold comfort in this chaotic era, but Americans should know that there are adults in the room. We fully recognize what is happening. And we are trying to do what’s right even when Donald Trump won’t,” says the official.

The result, the official continues, is a "two-track presidency" in which Trump's own worldview -- uttered both in public and private -- diverges from some key actions taken by the administration, such as additional sanctions against Russia.

“Given the instability many witnessed, there were early whispers within the cabinet of invoking the 25th Amendment, which would start a complex process for removing the president. But no one wanted to precipitate a constitutional crisis. So we will do what we can to steer the administration in the right direction until — one way or another — it’s over,” says the piece.

Responding to the unsigned op-ed later on Wednesday, President Trump said it is “really a disgrace” that the piece was published.

“They don’t like Donald Trump and I don’t like them,” Trump said of The New York Times, adding that the editorial is “gutless.”

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the author is a “coward” who should “do the right thing and resign.”

The official, she continued, has chosen to “deceive, rather than support, the duly elected President of the United States.”

The Times should apologize for publishing the piece, added Huckabee Sanders.