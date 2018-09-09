Linda Sarsour: Muslims should not 'humanize' Israelis

Left-wing activist Linda Sarsour said that American Muslims should not humanize Israelis during an Islamic conference, the Algemeiner reported.

Addressing the Islamic Society of North America (ISNA) convention in Houston, Texas, Sarsour accused American Muslims who were not sufficiently active in supporting the Palestinian Arab cause of being "complicit in the occupation, of Palestinians, in the murder of Palestinian protesters."

Sarsour warned against normalization or friendly relations with Israelis. "If you’re on the side of the oppressor, or you’re defending the oppressor, or you’re actually trying to humanize the oppressor, then that’s a problem sisters and brothers, and we got to be able to say: that is not the position of the Muslim American community."

Sarsour, who was propelled into the national spotlight as a leader of the Women's March following the election of US President Donald Trump, has been criticized for expressing support for anti-Semites and terrorists who murdered Israelis.

In April 2017, Sarsour shared a stage with convicted murderer Rasmea Odeh, lauding the PFLP terrorist who murdered two Israelis before illegally immigrating to the US. She has compared Zionist Jews to neo-Nazis, praised Arab stone-throwing terrorists who target Israeli Jews, and musing that female critics of Islam should be sexually mutilated.