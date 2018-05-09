Report: Trump offered Abbas a meeting

TV report says Abbas turned down meeting with Trump unless several conditions are met.

US President Donald Trump suggested to Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas that he end his boycott of the US and offered a face-to-face meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York this month, Hadashot TV reported on Tuesday.

According to the report, the administration informed senior PA officials that the unveiling of the Trump administration’s so-called “Deal of the Century” for Israel-PA peace would be postponed until after the midterm elections in early November and possibly until 2019 if Israel holds early elections. Previous reports indicated that Trump will unveil the peace plan or parts of it at the UN General Assembly.

Trump's invitation to Abbas followed several meetings held by his close confidant, Ron Lauder, with both Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi and King Abdullah II of Jordan, who reportedly expressed his willingness to help renew the ties and end the PA boycott of the White House, which began following its recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

The postponement of the publication of the peace plan is reportedly meant to signal to Abbas that if he returns to the negotiating table, he will be able to influence the plan and not receive a finished product.

According to American officials cited in the report, Abbas set conditions for a meeting with Trump and his associates made clear that the meeting could not take place without significant political compensation that would restore trust between the sides.

Another condition set by Abbas is the disqualification of Trump's entire team of mediators, not only the special envoy Jason Greenblatt, as reported on Tuesday in the Israel Hayom newspaper, but also the President’s senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Sources close to Abbas declined to comment on the report. State Department Spokesman Edgar Vasquez said in response, “The press report that President Trump requested a meeting with President Abbas is untrue and misleading.”