'Yeshiva stabber' to be charged with attempted murder

Student in Kiryat Sefer yeshiva who stabbed fellow student to be charged with attempted murder, police announce.

Suspect in stabbing in yeshiva in Kiryat Sefer neighborhood of Modiin Illit

The teenage yeshiva student who stabbed one of his peers in a Modiin Illit yeshiva a week ago will be charged with attempted murder, investigators announced Sunday.

Last Sunday, the 17-year-old suspect allegedly stabbed a fellow student in the “Knesset Hagedolah” yeshiva on Hafetz Haim Street in the Kiryat Sefer neighborhood of Modi’in Illit. The victim suffered serious injuries in the attack.

Shortly after the stabbing, which reportedly followed a dispute between several students, the suspect fled the scene of the stabbing. Police officers dispatched following the stabbing located the suspect within minutes in his dorm room.

A day after the stabbing, the Jerusalem District Court sent the suspect for psychiatric evaluation, to ensure that he is fit to stand trial.

The assailant has no prior psychiatric record. His attorney claimed however that his client is "suffering from a serious mental illness" and added that "he does not remember anything from the incident and denies any connection".

On Sunday, the Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court extended the suspect’s arrest by two days, ahead of an expected indictment.

Investigators filed a preliminary indictment Sunday morning, indicating that they plan to charge the suspect with attempted murder. The full indictment is expected on Tuesday, Behadrei Haredim reported.