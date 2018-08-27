Haredi stabber sent for psychiatric evaluation

The Jerusalem District Court ordered that a haredi man who stabbed his study partner must undergo a psychiatric evaluation and extended his remand until Thursday.

The assailant has no prior psychiatric record. His attorney claims however that his client is "suffering from a serious mental illness" and added that "he does not remember anything from the incident and denies any connection".

Police say that the perpetrator has remained silent during interrogation and has not cooperated with investigators.

The incident occurred on Hafetz Haim Street in the Kiryat Sefer neighborhood of Modi’in Illit just after noon on Sunday, when a young man, roughly 17 years of age, was stabbed in Yeshivat Knesset Hagedola by his study partner.

Police say the stabbing appears to be criminal in nature and was not terror-related. According to initial reports from the scene, the stabbing was the result of a brawl which had erupted following a dispute between several students.

Authorities were immediately notified of the stabbing, and tracked down and arrested the suspect, who was taken into custody within minutes of the incident.