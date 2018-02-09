Number of terrorist attacks on Israelis rises by 15% in July

Number of terror attacks increases in July, but remains lower than May's two-year high.

The number of terrorist targeting Israelis increased by 15 percent last month over June’s tally of 220 incidents.

Throughout July, Israeli security services documented 255 attacks including 11 in Jerusalem, Shabak (Israel Security Agency) said in its monthly report published this week.

Two Israelis were killed in attacks in July, one of them a soldier who was killed by a sniper from Gaza. The other fatality was a civilian who was stabbed to death in the West Bank, along with two other victims who sustained moderate to mild injuries.

Despite the increase, the figures in July were well below those of May, when 365 incidents were documented — the highest number in over two years of terrorist attacks on Israelis.

Nearly two-thirds of the attacks recorded in July involved firebombs.

Incidents involving the hurling of rocks at Israelis and their cars are not included Shabak reports.