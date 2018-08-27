Parents of soldier held by Hamas slam PM after decision to reopen Erez crossing despite arson terror from Gaza.

Simcha and Leah Goldin, the parents of Sgt. Hadar Goldin, whose body has been held by the Hamas terrorist organization in Gaza for the last four years, criticized Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu for the recent gestures to Gaza despite the continuation of arson attacks originating from the Hamas-controlled enclave.

"Instead of a ceasefire, the fire in the Gaza envelope continues. Yesterday, Netanyahu decided to open the Erez crossing because of the quiet of recent days. Will the crossings be closed tomorrow?" asked the parents.

"Instead of being strong against Hamas, Netanyahu is leading a faltering policy. This policy causes damage and harms the residents of the Gaza envelope. This policy does not require the return of our boys first," they added.

On Sunday, Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman announced that the Erez crossing would be reopened "given the calm along the border".

Israel closed the crossing on August 19 in response to what Liberman then called "violent incidents", tightening its blockade of the landlocked territory run by the Islamist terrorist movement Hamas.