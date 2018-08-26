Liberman to reopen Erez Corssing

Defense Minister announces reopening of of crossing from Gaza to Israel 'given calm along the border.'

Israel will reopen the Erez border crossing with the Gaza Strip on Monday, Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman said, a week after closing it due to clashes.

In a statement from his office on Sunday, Liberman said the decision to reopen Erez, the only crossing for people in the north of the enclave, was made "given the calm along the border".

Israel closed the crossing on August 19 in response to what Liberman then called "violent incidents", tightening its blockade of the landlocked territory run by the Islamist terrorist movement Hamas.

The Erez crossing is the only one for people between Israel and Gaza, which has been under a partial Israeli blockade for a decade.

Gaza's sole crossing with Egypt has also remained largely closed in recent years.

For several weeks, Egypt and the United Nations have been trying to forge a lasting ceasefire between Hamas and Israel after months of tensions and violence.