Bennett praises Trump: 'Brave step for justice'

Education Minister expresses support for Trump plan to cancel recognition of fictitious 'right' of return and inherited refugee status.

Education Minister Naftali Bennett today welcomed the plan to be announced by the Trump Administration that would negate recognition of the "right of return" and inherited "Palestinian" refugee status.

"American abolition of recognizing the fictitious 'right' to return and the fictitious hereditary refugee status would be a courageous step for justice that would shed layers of lies: Refugee status is not inherited, and the unique invention of the Palestinians was motivated by political will to harm Israel. The State of Israel will of course support this necessary step," tweeted Bennett.

According to last night's News 2 report, President Trump is expected to announce a new policy effectively canceling PA Arabs' claim to the "Right of Return".

According to the report, the new plan will include a number of steps aimed mostly at UNRWA, the United Nations (UN) agency for PA "refugees."

The report also said that the plan will go into effect in September, when the administration publicizes its policy, as well as a report regarding the number of refugees. According to the US, the true number of refugees stands at half a million, and not the five million UNRWA claims there are.

The Trump administration is also expected to announce funding cuts to UNRWA in Judea and Samaria, as well as its rejection of UNRWA's unique policy of allowing PA refugee status to be inherited.

Israel will be requested to rethink its policy of allowing UNRWA to operate in Judea and Samaria, since this permission would potentially allow Arab states to take over funding UNRWA in the area.

The US National Security Council responded that "the administration will announce its policy regarding UNRWA at the proper time."

Flash 90 Monthly food aid at United Nations distribution center (UNRWA) in southern Gaza