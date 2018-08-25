Will Trump eliminate the Right of Return?

US may ask Israel to rethink policy of allowing UNRWA to operate in Judea, Samaria, report says.

US President Donald Trump is expected to announce a new policy effectively canceling the Palestinian Authority (PA) Arabs' claim to the "Right of Return," News 2 reported.

According to the report, the new plan will include a number of steps aimed mostly at UNRWA, the United Nations (UN) agency for PA "refugees."

The report also said that the plan will go into effect in September, when the administration publicizes its policy, as well as a report regarding the number of refugees. According to the US, the true number of refugees stands at half a million, and not the five million UNRWA claims there are.

The Trump administration is also expected to announce funding cuts to UNRWA in Judea and Samaria, as well as its rejection of UNRWA's unique policy of allowing PA refugee status to be inherited.

Israel will be requested to rethink its policy of allowing UNRWA to operate in Judea and Samaria, since this permission would potentially allow Arab states to take over funding UNRWA in the area.

The US National Security Council responded that "the administration will announce its policy regarding UNRWA at the proper time."