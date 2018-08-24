Terror without borders

Terrorist who was eliminated in Gaza after opening fire at IDF fighters was a member of the French organization Doctors Without Borders.

The terrorist who was eliminated in northern Gaza earlier this week after opening fire at IDF soldiers worked as a nurse for the French organization Doctors Without Borders, which operates some 200 workers in Gaza, Kan 11 reported on Thursday.

The terrorist, Hani Majdalawi, was killed by the IDF after opening fire at Israeli forces and trying to infiltrate into Israel.

Col. Sharon Biton, head of the Civil Division in the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), contacted Doctors without Borders to obtain clarifications on the incident. The organization said the allegations were under investigation.

The Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, Major General Kamil Abu-Rukun, wrote on his Arabic language Facebook page, "We wonder how a man who was trained to save lives acquires a weapon in order to cut off lives? Those who are involved in saving lives should help in humanitarian activity in the Gaza Strip and not engage in terrorism."

Doctors Without Borders was founded in 1971 by a small group of French doctors. Every year about 3,000 doctors, nurses, operation personnel and others are recruited for the organization's projects, and it has about 1,000 permanent employees who recruit the volunteers and run the organization. The organization's annual budget is about $400 million.

The organization won the Nobel Peace Prize for its activities. In June 2005, the Hebrew University of Jerusalem awarded an honorary doctorate to Dr. Bernard Kouchner, the founder of the organization.